Bats Drop Series Finale 7-1 in Omaha
September 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
PAPILLION, NE - Christian Roa fanned six and Miguel Hernandez logged a pair of hits as the Louisville Bats (68-62) fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (58-69) 7-1 in Sunday's series finale.
The Storm Chasers struck first in the bottom of inning number one with a leadoff home run to give them a 1-0 lead.
With one out in the fourth, Henry Ramos reached base with a single before advancing to second when Jhonny Pereda reached safely on an Omaha fielding error. Ramos would come around to score thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Francisco Urbaez which tied the game at 1-1.
The Storm Chasers regained the lead 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth after scoring a pair of runs on three base hits and a walk.
Right hander Christian Roa (0-4, 6.31) turned in a strong start for Louisville, covering 4.0 innings and striking out six while surrendering three runs on five hits and two walks.
Omaha broke the game open late, plating a run in both the sixth and the seventh innings, followed by a pair of runs in the eighth, extending their advantage to 7-1 where it would hold for the remainder of the contest.
The Bats will be back home following Labor Day weekend, opening a six game series with the St. Paul Saints. First pitch for game one is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5 at 6:35 pm E.T. at Louisville Slugger Field.
