Despite Late Effort, Indians Drop Fifth Straight to Bisons on Saturday Night, 7-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Indianapolis Indians struck out 16 times as a team and were held scoreless for the first eight innings in a 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night at Sahlen Field.

Trailing 7-0 in the top of the ninth, the Indians got into the scoring column thanks to an RBI double from center fielder Ryan Vilade, which plated shortstop Chris Owings. After second baseman Jared Triolo walked, first baseman Malcom Nuñez drove in both Vilade and Triolo with a line shot double down the left field line to finish the scoring for Indianapolis (59-70, 26-29).

The Bisons (66-63, 31-22) jumped in front with a four-run second inning against Indians starter Jared Jones (L, 3-4), highlighted by a solo homer to lead off the inning from second baseman Orelvis Martinez for his second blast in as many nights. Buffalo added one more in the fifth with an RBI single from designated hitter Rafael Lantigua, and finished their night offensively in the sixth thanks to a two-run double to right-center from shortstop Addison Barger.

The Indians struggled mightily against Bisons starter Wes Parsons (W, 8-2), who recorded eight of his first nine outs via strikeout and finished the night with 11 punchouts in 5.0 innings, with the only hit against him coming from Owings to lead off the game.

The Indians and Bisons conclude their six-game set on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET at Sahlen Field. The starting pitching matchup will be a rematch of the series opener, with southpaw Cam Alldred (7-7, 5.13) pitching for the Indians against Buffalo right-hander Mitch White (1-2, 7.86).

