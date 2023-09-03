Redbirds Bullpen Unable to Hold Late Lead in Loss to Stripers
September 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 6-5 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.
Second baseman Jose Fermin proved clutch for Memphis on Sunday. The right-handed hitter went two-for-four with two runs scored and three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Redbirds ahead 5-3. The blast was his fourth of the season with Memphis.
Shortstop Kramer Robertson continued his hot stretch at the plate. The right-handed hitter went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and two runs scored. Robertson has drawn 78 walks this season, tied for third-most in the International League.
Matthew Liberatore made his second MLB Rehab Start of the series. The left-handed pitcher threw 90 pitches in 3.0+ innings, allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits, walked five and struck out six batters. Wilking Rodriguez allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out two in his 0.2-inning rehab appearance.
The Redbirds (64-68) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to begin the final homestand of the season at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.
