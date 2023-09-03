Honeywell Active, Will Start Sunday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves ahead of Sunday's finale from Jacksonville, FL.

RHP Brent Honeywell was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Honeywell, 28, will get the start in tonight's finale at Jacksonville against the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville.

Honeywell began the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres and posted a 2-4 record with a 4.05 ERA in 36 games pitched (46.2 IP). He was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox on August 5. He made four appearances with the White Sox and went 0-0 with a 11.12 ERA (5.2 IP). Recently, Honeywell was designated for assignment by the White Sox and outrighted to Charlotte.

RHP Chris Muller was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. Muller, 27, has appeared in eight games with the Knights this season and is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA over 7.1 innings pitched. He was signed by the White Sox as a minor-league free agent and assigned to Charlotte on August 6, 2023.

