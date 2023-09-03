Bisons Extend Winning Streak to Seven with 8-3 Victory over Indianapolis

BUFFALO, NY - Rafael Lantigua and Damiano Palmegiani helped lead the Buffalo Bisons offense with three RBIs apiece to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Buffalo not only swept the six-game series, but extended their season best winning streak to seven.

The Herd got things rolling early after Rafael Lantigua walked on four straight balls to open the bottom of the first. After successfully stealing second base, Lantigua reached third thanks to an Indianapolis error. From there, Damiano Palmegiani hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Lantigua and giving the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

It wouldn't take long for the Indians to get on the board however, as Chris Owings hit his 11th home run of the year that just barely escaped the left field wall. Dom Nunez would also score, giving Indianapolis their first lead of the game, 2-1.

Buffalo would look to even it up, and did just that in the bottom of the fifth, thanks to a Lantigua line drive to center that scored Cameron Eden, making it 2-2.

Starting pitcher Mitch White finished the afternoon strong for the Herd, pitching a total of five innings, allowing only two runs, while striking out four in the process.

Eden got the bottom of the seventh started with his second double of the afternoon. Catcher Jose Ferrer also got on base with his first hit for the Herd. Lantigua would then double to center, sending Eden home, breaking the tie, 3-2.

The bats wouldn't stop there for Buffalo though, as Addison Barger doubled to right field, scoring Ferrer and upping Buffalo's lead to 4-2. Right after, Palmegiani also doubled, this time to left field, allowing both Lantigua and Barger to score, extending the Bisons lead to 6-2.

The Herd would capitalize on yet another double, their fifth of the inning, this time courtesy of Orelvis Martinez, scoring Palmegiani and furthering the lead to 7-2.

Lantigua continued his hitting ways this afternoon, singling to right field in the bottom of the eighth for his third RBI of the game. Steward Berroa scored, adding to Buffalo's already commanding lead, 8-2.

Despite the large lead, Indianapolis wouldn't go down without a fight, as homered to left center field in the top of the ninth, cutting the lead by one to 8-3.

A combined relief pitching effort by Yosver Zulueta, Connor Cooke, Zach Pop, Nate Pearson, and Rowan Wick helped Buffalo maintain their lead. The five put up a total of five strikeouts, and allowed only one run to wrap up the game.

In the end, the Bisons dominant five-run seventh inning helped them prevail over the Indians 8-3.

