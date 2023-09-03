Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 3 vs. Scranton/WB

September 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (31-24, 65-64) vs. Rochester Red Wings (25-30, 59-69)

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Mitch Spence (8-7, 4.57) vs. LHP Alemao Hernandez (1-1, 5.68)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Rochester Red Wings fell to Scranton/WB Saturday night, 7-2...RHP RODDERY MUÑOZtied a season-high with 4.0 innings pitched, while RHP JOSE MUJICA tossed a scoreless inning in his first appearance with Rochester since 6/6...CF DEREK HILL, 2B LUIS GARCÍA, and RF ERICK MEJIA each logged a double, and 3B JACK DUNN and SS RICHIE MARTIN each singled...Rochester looks to pick up the series win in the finale this afternoon, sending LHP ALEMAO HERNANDEZ to the mound against RailRiders RHP Mitch Spence for the second time this week.

GONE STREAKIN': After scoring in the bottom of the first inning yesterday, Rochester has now scored a run in 121 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 79)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

UPHILL BATTLE: After Scranton/WB pushed a run across in the top half of the first, Wings opponents have now scored first in 16 of their last 17 games dating back to 8/13 against Lehigh Valley...since that date, Rochester has scored seven runs in the first three innings, while scoring 55 runs from the fourth through the end of the game.

LEGEND OF LUIS: 2B LUIS GARCÍA roped an RBI double in the bottom of the first, as part of a 1-for-4 night at the plate...he's now hitting .333 (6-for-18) with two doubles, five RBI, and three runs scored over his last six games (since 8/25)...

García has driven in five runs in his four games played in the series vs. Scranton/WB (since 8/30), tied for second-most in the International League over that span.

KING OF THE HILL: CF DEREK HILL started the Wings offense tonight with a double in the bottom of the first, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a run scored...yesterday was his 97th hit of the season between High-A Wilmington, Rochester, and Washington...this ranks as the third most hits in a single season for Hill, only behind his 2016 campaign (102, West Michigan), and 2019 (114, ERI) as a Detroit farmhand...

Hill has now walked in all five games this series.

The double was his 18th of the season, which is one shy of his career high of 19 (2019, ERI).

MUÑOZ MAGIC: RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ logged 4.0 inning of work last night, tying his season-high inning total...he allowed two earned on four hits while striking out three and walking two...this was the second time he's allowed two or fewer runs in at least four innings pitched this season, with the other coming on 8/4, also against Scranton/WB...

Through the first five games of the series, Rochester starters have posted a 2.05 ERA (5 ER/22.0 IP), second-best in the International League over that span.

OH RICHIE YOU'RE SO FINE: SS RICHIE MARTIN went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and a pair of stolen bases last night...the Motor City native is now hitting .328 (20-for-61) over his last 18 games since 8/11, after going 4-for-31 (.129) through the first nine games of August (8/1-10)...

The stolen bases were his 27th and 28th of the year which is most on the team and eighth-most in the International League.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.