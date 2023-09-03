Weathers, Bullpen Help Pitch Jacksonville to Series Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ryan Weathers tossed 5.0 shutout innings and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series win with a 2-1 victory on Sunday over the Charlotte Knights at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Weathers (3-0) dueled with Charlotte (48-84, 13-44) starter Brent Honeywell Jr. over the first three innings. When Knights reliever Garrett Davila (2-10) entered to start the bottom of the fourth, Jacksonville (64-67, 32-25) capitalized. Troy Johnston led off with a single before scoring on Jorge Alfaro's double. A ground out moved Alfaro to third, and he scored on a ground out from Dane Myers.

Weathers rolled in his 5.0 innings, scattering three hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Tommy Nance worked a scoreless sixth inning before the Knights finally got on the board in the seventh. A one-out error put José Rodriguez on. Tyler Neslony followed with a double before Xavier Fernandez's sacrifice fly cut the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 2-1. Charlotte stranded 11 runners during the evening, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Austin Roberts ceded just that lone unearned run in 1.1 innings before Anthony Maldonado recorded the final five outs for his ninth save.

Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville begins a six-game series at the Norfolk Tides with Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. first pitch from Harbor Park. LHP Daniel Castano (4-1, 4.01 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

