Zmolek and Bennett Loaned to Heartlanders

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced Monday defenseman Riese Zmolek and forward Kris Bennett have been returned on loan to the Heartlanders from the Iowa Wild.

Zmolek began this season in the ECHL and registered a plus-one rating and seven penalty minutes in three Heartlanders games. He played in his first AHL game Oct. 30 with the Iowa Wild at Manitoba. The former Minnesota State captain is in his rookie season.

Bennett generated three goals and five points in the first three Heartlanders games this season and was recalled to the Iowa Wild Oct. 28. The native of Brampton, ON skated in four games with the Iowa Wild after his recall. He has played in 11 career AHL games and started his professional career with Stockton (AHL) last season.

The Heartlanders return home to Xtream Arena for a pair of games Fri., Nov. 12 vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 14 vs. Kalamazoo at 3:00 p.m. Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

