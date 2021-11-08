Thunder Weekly, November 8

WICHITA, Kan. (Nov. 8) - Wichita hosted Allen and Kansas City this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, November 5

Allen at Wichita, 3-1 L recap

Sunday, November 7

Kansas City at Wichita, 3-1 W recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Tuesday, November 9

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 12

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., Military Appreciation Night, presented by Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, Case & Associates and Bonefish Grill.

Sunday, November 14

Wichita at Allen, 4:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 1-3-0-0

AWAY: 1-1-0-0

OVERALL: 2-4-0-0

Last 10: 2-4-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Western Conference, 4 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 4

Assists: Cam Clarke, Matteo Gennaro, 5

Points: Matteo Gennaro, 8

+/-: Carter Johnson, Stephen Johnson, +2

PIM: Sean Allen, 23

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN - Wichita remained at home this past weekend to host both Allen and Kansas City for the first time this year. The Americans held off a late Thunder rally for a 3-1 win. Wichita came back and snapped a four-game losing skid on Sunday with a 3-1 win against Kansas City.

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis was terrific this weekend for the Thunder. Despite the loss on Friday, he went 1-1-0 with a 1.52 goals-against average and .951 save percentage. Sunday was his 100th ECHL start, stopping 34 shots for the win.

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts pulled into a second-place tie over the weekend with six points. He had an assist on Friday and scored his second of the year on Sunday. The second-year forward had 30 points last year in 62 games.

HEY ROOK - Carter Johnson recorded his second goal of the season on Sunday. The rookie forward scored from almost an impossible angle while falling down to give Wichita a 3-1 lead against the Mavericks. He was named as the game's #2 star. He has goals in two of the last three outings.

HELPER - Cam Clarke added two helpers on Sunday and pulled into a tie for the team-lead with five assists. He has four assists over his last three games.

SWEDE - Tim Soderlund was sent to Wichita by the Edmonton Oilers and made an immediate impact over the weekend. The Swedish-born forward has assists in back-to-back games and showed his dynamic skill. He has 8 points (2g, 6a) in nine career ECHL games.

SPECIAL - Wichita's penalty kill came up huge on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder killed off seven power play chances for the Mavericks, including two five-on-three opportunities. Wichita has killed nine-straight, going 2-for-2 on Friday and 7-for-7 on Sunday. Wichita has killed off 18-of-19 chances at home, which is good for fifth in the league (94.7%).

THUNDERBOLTS...Matteo Gennaro is tied for 13th in points (8) and tied for first in power play assists (4)...Evan Buitenhuis is third in the league in minutes played (356) and third in saves (183)...Carter Johnson is tied for fourth in shooting percentage (50%)...Cam Clarke is tied for fourth in assists by a defenseman with five...Wichita is third in the league in penalty minutes per game (19.67)...Wichita is second in the league on the power play away from home (37.5%)...Wichita is third in the league on the penalty kill (89.7%)...

