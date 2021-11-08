Weekly Roundup: Shutout Win and Wild Comeback for Gladiators

November 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-1-0-0) picked up a pair of wins this weekend at home on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena. The Glads are idle until this weekend when they will take on the South Carolina Stingrays (4-1-0-0) on the road and then the Florida Everblades (4-2-0-1) at home.

A Look Ahead

Atlanta hits the road for the second time this season on Friday when they take on the Stingrays in North Charleston. South Carolina is lead offensively by captain Andrew Cherniwchan with six points (3G-3A). The Rays have picked up victories in four of their first five games so far.

The Glads return home on Sunday for a 3:00 PM tilt with the Florida Everblades. Florida has grabbed points in five of seven contests so far, and the Blades are led by captain John McCarron (4G-5A) and Blake Winiecki (6G-3A).

Last Week's Recap

Goaltender Tyler Parks recorded the first shutout for the Gladiators this season with a 17-save effort in a 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (2-2-1-1) on Friday. Cody Sylvester, Hugo Roy, and Derek Nesbitt all found the back of the net for Atlanta. Defenseman Tim Davison provided an assist on each of the three goals. BOX SCORE

The Gladiators came back from a 4-0 deficit on Sunday to stun the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-4-0-0) with a 7-5 win. After allowing four goals in the first period, Atlanta scored twice in the second period and then put up five goals in the third. Gabe Guertler recorded two third-period goals just a minute and 20 seconds apart. Luke Nogard scored the game-winner late in the third period. BOX SCORE

Transaction Report

Nov. 7 - F Luke Nogard Returned from Belleville to Atlanta

Nov. 7 - F Hugo Roy Returned from Belleville to Atlanta

Nov. 6 - F Eric Neiley signed to SPC

Nov. 6 - F Kamerin Nault placed on IR

Nov. 6 - F Luke Nogard Recalled from Atlanta to Belleville

Nov. 6 - F Hugo Roy Recalled from Atlanta to Belleville

Nov. 4 - F Tommy Besinger released

Nov. 1 - G Tyler Parks Reassigned from Belleville to Atlanta

Oct. 31 - G Jack Berry Released

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.