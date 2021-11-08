Weekly Roundup: Shutout Win and Wild Comeback for Gladiators
November 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-1-0-0) picked up a pair of wins this weekend at home on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena. The Glads are idle until this weekend when they will take on the South Carolina Stingrays (4-1-0-0) on the road and then the Florida Everblades (4-2-0-1) at home.
A Look Ahead
Atlanta hits the road for the second time this season on Friday when they take on the Stingrays in North Charleston. South Carolina is lead offensively by captain Andrew Cherniwchan with six points (3G-3A). The Rays have picked up victories in four of their first five games so far.
The Glads return home on Sunday for a 3:00 PM tilt with the Florida Everblades. Florida has grabbed points in five of seven contests so far, and the Blades are led by captain John McCarron (4G-5A) and Blake Winiecki (6G-3A).
Last Week's Recap
Goaltender Tyler Parks recorded the first shutout for the Gladiators this season with a 17-save effort in a 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen (2-2-1-1) on Friday. Cody Sylvester, Hugo Roy, and Derek Nesbitt all found the back of the net for Atlanta. Defenseman Tim Davison provided an assist on each of the three goals. BOX SCORE
The Gladiators came back from a 4-0 deficit on Sunday to stun the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-4-0-0) with a 7-5 win. After allowing four goals in the first period, Atlanta scored twice in the second period and then put up five goals in the third. Gabe Guertler recorded two third-period goals just a minute and 20 seconds apart. Luke Nogard scored the game-winner late in the third period. BOX SCORE
Transaction Report
Nov. 7 - F Luke Nogard Returned from Belleville to Atlanta
Nov. 7 - F Hugo Roy Returned from Belleville to Atlanta
Nov. 6 - F Eric Neiley signed to SPC
Nov. 6 - F Kamerin Nault placed on IR
Nov. 6 - F Luke Nogard Recalled from Atlanta to Belleville
Nov. 6 - F Hugo Roy Recalled from Atlanta to Belleville
Nov. 4 - F Tommy Besinger released
Nov. 1 - G Tyler Parks Reassigned from Belleville to Atlanta
Oct. 31 - G Jack Berry Released
*SPC - Standard Player Contract
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 8, 2021
- Weekly Roundup: Shutout Win and Wild Comeback for Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Look to Bounce Back with Three Games this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Icemen Earn a Road Point in Shootout Loss to Stingrays - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Weekly Roundup: Shutout Win and Wild Comeback for Gladiators
- Atlanta Rallies Late to Defeat Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Move Forward with Matchup against Swamp Rabbits
- Neiley Returns to Atlanta, Nogard and Roy Called up to Belleville
- Parks' Shutout Wills Atlanta to Victory