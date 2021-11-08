Meet and Greet with Graham Greene and Winston Day Chief
November 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
Here's your chance to have a meet-and-greet with Academy Award nominated actor Graham Greene and former Rush captain Winston Day Chief!
Greene and Day Chief will be joining the Rush for Dances with Wolves Night honoring Native American heritage on Saturday, November 20 and before the game from 5:00-6:00 P.M. in the Singh Contracting Club Level, he will be meeting with fans.
Special ticket packages granting access to this meet-and-greet along with a ticket to the game are available in limited quantities for $75. Season ticket holders or fans who already have a ticket to the game can add the meet-and-greet experience on for $30.
Additionally, there are 12 spots available to watch the game with Greene from a Rush suite for $125.
You can purchase your meet-and-greet ticket package online or by calling the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.
