Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: NOV 9-13

November 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







The Cincinnati Cyclones 4 game homestand continues tomorrow night!

LAST WEEK: The Cyclones gained 4 out of a possible 6 points, going 2-1-0 playing 3 games in as many days. Cincinnati dropped a 4-2 decision on the road in Fort Wayne Friday, but sandwiched that with Thursday and Saturday wins inside Heritage Bank Center over the Iowa Heartlanders.

The 'Clones took a 5-3 final Thursday, before surging to a 6-1 win Saturday evening in front of over 5,000 fans. Louie Caporusso and Japanese talent, Yushiroh Hirano, each scored twice in Saturday's game, while veteran Jesse Schultz found the score sheet with a three point outing.

TUESDAY: The Cyclones host the Indy Fuel on $1 beers night! Puck drop is slated for 7:30, with doors opening an hour prior.

WEDNESDAY: Cincinnati plays host to Kalamazoo for the first time this season on another $1 beer night! Doors open at 6:30 with puck drop scheduled for 7:30.

FRIDAY: The 'Clones wrap up their homestand with the defending Kelly Cup Champions in town. Watch as the Cyclones take on the Fort Wayne Komets on Shutout the Hate Night, where the team will wear specialty jerseys in support of Hockey is for Everyone! Friday's game will begin at 7:30

AWAY GAME: The week comes to a close Saturday in Wheeling, when the Cyclones visit the Wheeling Nailers for the first of 10 meetings on the year. Game time is set for 7:10 and can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/

DOWN THE ROAD: The Cyclones will be on the road in Atlanta for a pair of games next week before returning home on Thanksgiving Eve for a meeting with the cross state rival-Toledo Walleye.

