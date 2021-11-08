Oilers Win Streak Snapped at Four by Steelheads

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 2-1 to the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday at the BOK Center.

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk opened the scoring 1:52 into the game, burying the first shot of the contest of a one-time feed from Shawn McBride. Alex Kromm answered with his second goal of the season with 3:05 remaining in the first period, bringing the score 1-1.

Colton Kehler scored the game-winning goal 1:40 into the second period, burying a power-play chance to ice the game.

Roman Durny stopped 18 of 20 shots in his season debut.

The Oilers continue their home stand on Friday, Nov. 12 against the Kansas City Mavericks. The game is the lone game of the week for Tulsa.

