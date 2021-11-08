Toledo Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 5-2-0-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 3 at Indy (4-1 Win)

November 5 at Kalamazoo (6-4 Win)

November 6 vs. Kalamazoo (6-0 Win)

November 7 vs. Fort Wayne (5-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 12 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 13 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 14 vs, Indy at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, November 8 through Sunday, November 14)

Monday, November 8 - No Practice

Tuesday, November 9 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, November 10 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, November 11 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, November 12 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, November 13 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, November 14 - Game vs. Indy at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Toledo takes three of four for the week: The Walleye finished its first four game week of the season with a 3-1-0 record. A pair of goals each from TJ Hensick and Brett McKenzie paced Toledo to a 4-1 win at Indy on Wednesday night. Josh Dickinson led the way Friday night in Kalamazoo with a three point (2G, 1A) effort to pace the Walleye to a 6-4 win in Kalamazoo. Toledo dominated the Kwings in Toledo Saturday night 6-0 with John Albert adding in two of the goals. TJ Hensick pushed his point streak to six games Sunday, but it wasn't enough to finish off a perfect week as Fort Wayne downed the Walleye 5-2.

Setting a record: Toledo set a new record in just its first home game of the season by welcoming in an opening night record crowd of 8,401 on Saturday night. The bested the previous record which was 8,379 set on November 2, 2019 against Florida. After Sunday's game, the Walleye are averaging 7,526 on the season which is second most in the ECHL.

Shutting the door to start the home season: Goaltender Kaden Fulcher posted 22 saves to collect a 6-0 shutout win against Kalamazoo on Saturday night. It was the third time in Walleye history that the Walleye shut out an opponent in the first home game of the season. Pat Nagle shutout the Quad City Mallards 3-0 on October 21, 2017 and Mac Carruth held Wheeling scoreless 2-0 on October 26, 2013. The Walleye own an all-time record of 6-5-1 in home openers.

Leading the Way: Forward John Albert has scored at least one goal in five of Toledo's seven games played so far this year. His eight goals is the most for any player in the ECHL to this point of the season. Prior to joining the Walleye for this season, Albert had scored only 13 goals in 74 games in the ECHL.

Three in three weekend ahead for the Walleye: The Walleye will play three games in three days this week starting Friday night with the first matchup of the season with the Wheeling Nailers at the Huntington Center. It is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Owens Community College. Toledo will look to avenge Sunday's loss when they travel to Fort Wayne for Saturday night. Sunday is a return to the Huntington Center to host Indy with Toledo holding a 1-0-0 record against the Fuel.

Walleye Player of the Week:

TJ Hensick (5 goals - 2 assists = 7 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (2-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .918 save %)

