Alex Dubeau Heads to AHL
November 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Alex Dubeau has received a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Dubeau, 27, is 0-0-1 in one appearance with the Solar Bears this season, making 37 saves in his season debut on Nov. 5 in Orlando's 6-5 overtime loss at Norfolk.
Orlando has added Ryan Novalis as an emergency backup goaltender.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
