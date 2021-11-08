Alex Dubeau Heads to AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Alex Dubeau has received a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Dubeau, 27, is 0-0-1 in one appearance with the Solar Bears this season, making 37 saves in his season debut on Nov. 5 in Orlando's 6-5 overtime loss at Norfolk.

Orlando has added Ryan Novalis as an emergency backup goaltender.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

