ECHL Transactions - November 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 8, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Kyle Soper, F

South Carolina:

Carter Struthers, D

Bryan Etter, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Brian Wilson, G added as EBUG

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Greenville:

Delete Matt Bradley, F loaned to Milwaukee

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Delete Spenser Young, D recalled by Texas

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston [11/7]

Newfoundland:

Delete Matt Hellickson, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG

Delete Alex Dubeau, G loaned to Syracuse

Reading:

Delete Matthew Strome, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jake Massie, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Worcester:

Add Collin Adams, F activated from Injured Reserve

