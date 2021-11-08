ECHL Transactions - November 8
November 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 8, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Kyle Soper, F
South Carolina:
Carter Struthers, D
Bryan Etter, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Brian Wilson, G added as EBUG
Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Greenville:
Delete Matt Bradley, F loaned to Milwaukee
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Charlotte
Idaho:
Delete Spenser Young, D recalled by Texas
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G assigned from Providence by Boston [11/7]
Newfoundland:
Delete Matt Hellickson, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Noel Hoefenmayer, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG
Delete Alex Dubeau, G loaned to Syracuse
Reading:
Delete Matthew Strome, F recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jake Massie, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Worcester:
Add Collin Adams, F activated from Injured Reserve
