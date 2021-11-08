Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 3

INDY FUEL WEEK 3 RESULTS: 1-2-0-0, 2-3-0-0 Overall

Wednesday, November 3 - Fuel 1 vs Toledo 4:

In their second home game of the season, the Indy Fuel hosted the Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night. After dominating the opening period, the Fuel would give up four goals in a 4-1 loss at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Friday, November 5 - Fuel 6 vs Iowa 3:

In the first meeting in franchise history, the Indy Fuel hosted the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night. After giving up three goals in the first period, the Fuel bounced back to score five straight goals and take the game 5-3.

Sunday, November 7 - Fuel 2 at Wheeling 5:

In the first of five straight road contests, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon. The Fuel would take a 2-0 lead into the locker room after the first period, but five straight Wheeling goals would hand the Nailers a 5-2 win on Sunday.

INDY FUEL WEEK 4 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, November 9 - Fuel at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Heritage Bank Center)

Friday, November 12 - Fuel at Iowa (8:00 p.m. ET, Xtream Arena)

Saturday, November 13 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Sunday, November 14 - Fuel at Toledo (5:15 p.m. ET, Huntington Center)

GOING ON THE ROAD

Sunday's contest against Wheeling was the first of five straight road games for the Indy Fuel. Entering Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Cyclones, Indy has only played two road games, earning a 1-1-0-0 record.

EARNING POINTS

Starting Tuesday night, the Fuel will play 19 straight games against Central Division opponents. The Fuel have put together a 2-3-0-0 record so far this season when facing teams from their division. Although it is early in the season, earning points against division opponents can put the Fuel in a good place when it comes to a playoff spot at the end of the season.

OIL DROPS:

Seamus Malone has an assist in four out of his first five games

Riley McKay has tallied three assists in his last two games

CJ Eick scored his first goal in a Fuel uniform on Sunday

Jake LeGuerrier scored his first professional goal in Friday's win over Iowa

Kirill Chaika scored his first pro goal on Friday night

Liam Folkes is riding a four-game point streak heading into Tuesday (3g, 2a)

Cale Morris earned his first ECHL win on Friday night stopping 15 of 18 shots

Jordan Schneider is second among ECHL rookies in penalty minutes

Team Notes

Entering week 3, the Fuel are 2-2-0-0 when scoring the first goal of the game

Indy's power play is 11th in the league, scoring on 20% of their chances

The penalty kill is currently 9th in the league at 84.2

The Fuel have been outscored 9-7 in the first and second periods

Indy has outscored their opponents 10-6 in the third period

Indy is 11th in the ECHL in goals for per game (3.40) and 10th in goals against (3)

