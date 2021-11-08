Royals Trade for Pennsylvania Native Mike Gornall

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, traded future considerations for forward Mike Gornall from the Cincinnati Cyclones Monday.

Gornall, a 27-year-old that grew up in Irwin, Pa., which is just outside Pittsburgh, began his professional career during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 minor league season. He played 12 games in the SPHL for the Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem, scoring twice. He has played two games for the Cyclones in 2021-22, assisting once.

His collegiate career spanned five years, from 2015 to 2020, due to a transfer season in 2017-18. He played 20 games for the University of North Dakota in his freshman and sophomore seasons before playing for RPI - Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald's alma mater - in his super junior and senior years. In 2019-20, he played 34 games for RPI, scoring 5 goals and 14 assists for 19 points.

The University of North Dakota won the NCAA Championship in 2016 as well as the NCHC Regular Season Championship, the Penrose Cup.

Previously, he was the captain of the Topeka Roadrunners of the NAHL in 2014-15, his second full season with the team. He scored 15 goals and 34 assists for 49 points in 58 games before committing to the University of North Dakota.

At Topeka, he played with Cam Strong and Mike Chen as well as Flyers goaltending prospect Matej Tomek. He played with Brendan van Riemsdyk in Knoxville in 2020-21.

As previously announced, defenseman Patrick McNally was loaned to the San Jose Barracuda, and defenseman Ryan MacKinnon was recalled by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the previous weekend.

