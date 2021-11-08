Rush Sign Rookie Forward Tanner Schachle

November 8, 2021







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie winger Tanner Schachle has been signed to a contract.

Schachle joins the Rush fresh out of the collegiate ranks from Long Island University, where he has appeared in five games during the 2021-22 NCAA season. He is in his second season at LIU, where he transferred from the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Over two seasons at UAA, Schachle had nine goals and 11 assists in 60 games played.

The Rush return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 P.M.

