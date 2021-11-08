Komets Sweep Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets swept last weekend's games taking wins from Cincinnati, Wheeling, and Toledo. After five games, the team sits with a 4-1 record in second place in the Central Division.

Last week's results

Fri 11/5 vs Cincinnati FW 4 - CIN 2

Sat 11/6 @ Wheeling FW 5 - WHL 2

Sun 11/7 @ Toledo FW 5 - TOL 2

About last week -- Friday, the Komets hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Teddy Bear Toss Night and skated away with a 4-2 win. Recently re-assigned defenseman Connor Corcoran launched the Teddy Bears onto the ice with his first goal of the season at the 5:00 mark of the first period. The Komets took a 1-0 lead into the second frame until Cincinnati's Matt McLeod beat goaltender Stefanos Lekkas for an unassisted goal at 4:20. Matt Alvaro would net his first professional goal on the power play at 6:20, with helpers from Connor Corcoran and Stephen Harper to give the Komets the lead. Veteran Kellen Jones would be credited with his first goal of the season at 16:30 to make the game 3-1 before the Cyclones pulled within one goal at 6:15 of the third period. Forward Nick Jermain was called for tripping at 17:56 giving the visitors a power play. Goaltender Michael Houser was pulled for an extra attacker leaving the net open for Drake Rymsha to ice the game at 19:35 as the Komets fought back a late Cincinnati rally. Stefanos Lekkas got the win stopping 17 shots.

Saturday night, the Komets made their return to Wheeling and came away with a 5-2 victory at WesBanco Arena. Jameson Milam got the scoring going with a power-play goal at 9:19 of the first period, Stephen Harper and Shawn Boudrias would pick up assists. The Nailers would respond at 6:12 of the second period with a power-play goal to tie the game. Shaw Boomhower would give the Nailers their only lead of the game with a goal at 10:19. Stephen Harper would answer for the Komets at 17:21 to knot the game heading into the intermission. In the third, defenseman Blake Siebenaler would net his first of the season at 2:31. Matt Alvaro scored his second goal of the weekend at 4:35. Harper would knock home an empty-net goal at 17:57 to cement the victory. Both Harper and rookie Boudrias finished the game with three points. Harper was also +4 on the night. Sam Harvey made his Komet debut in net, turning aside 46 Nailers' shots in the winning effort. The Komets were outshot 48-25 while killing off five of six power plays.

Sunday, Conner Jones would give the Komets an early lead at 5:21 of the first period and the club would not look back, gaining a win 5-2 over the rival Toledo Walleye. Defenseman Jameson Milam and Blake Siebenaler found the back of the net in the first period to build a 3-1 Komet lead after the first period. Toledo would cut the lead in the second with a power-play at 2:02. Tyler Busch would finish off the scoring in the second period with his first goal of the season at 6:09, with assists from Connor Corcoran and Drake Rymsha. In the third, Matt Alvaro would score his third goal of the season as Connor Corcoran would finish off a three-point night with an assist. Jiri Patera would get the win stopping 33 of 35 shots.

Komet streaks- Drake Rymsha has a four-game point streak (1g, 3a), Stephen Harper has points in his last three games (2g, 6a), Connor Corcoran has points in two straight games (1g, 4a), Matt Alvaro has a three-game goal-scoring streak, Jameson Milam has scored goals in two straight, Blake Siebenaler has scored goals in two straight, Will Graber has a two-game point streak (1g, 1a).

For the week - Stephen Harper finished the week with two goals and five assists, Connor Corcoran was credited with one goal and four assists, Connor and Kellen Jones scored three points (1g, 2a), Drake Rymsha scored one goal with two assists, Matt Alvaro scored three times, Shawn Boudrias had three assists, Tyler Busch scored a goal and had an assist, Blake Siebenaler and Jameson Milam each scored two goals, Anthony Petruzzelli, Zach Tolkinen and Marcus McIvor were each issued assists. Stefanos Lekkas, Sam Harvey, and Jiri Patera all gained victories in goal.

Special K's-The Komets had 13 power-play chances last weekend, scoring twice. The team skated shorthanded 15 times, giving up just two goals.

Komet leaders -

POINTS: Stephen Harper 9

GOALS: Stephen Harper, Matt Alvaro 3

ASSISTS: Stephen Harper 6

PP GOALS: Stephen Harper, Will Graber, Matt Alvaro, Jameson Milam 1

SH GOALS: Drake Rymsha 1

GW GOALS: Blake Siebenaler 2

SHOTS: Shawn Boudrias 18

PIM: Matt Boudens 13

+/- : Anthony Petruzzelli, Connor Jones 4

Icing the puck - After scoring 14 goals in three games, the Komets are now second in the league in offense scoring at 4.20 goals per game. Dating back to last season's Kelly Cup playoffs, the Komets have now won seven in a row at home. Sam Harvey faced 48 shots Saturday night, that was the most shots a Komets goaltender has faced since Dylan Ferguson saw 49 shots in game three of the last season's Kelly Cup Finals. The last time a Komet netminder faced 50 shots was Cam Lanigan in a 3-2 loss at Adirondack on March 16, 2018. Komet goaltenders faced 102 shots total last week turning aside 96. Matt Boudens, Stephen Harper, Connor Corcoran, and Shawn Boudrias have all turned in three-point games this season. Last season, a Komet player scored three points in a game 18 times, with Brandon Hawkins accomplishing the feat five times.

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night Saturday, November 13th -- All veterans and active-duty military can show their military ID at the Coliseum ticket office and receive one FREE ticket with an adult upper area ticket purchase, courtesy of All American Stores.

Pet Detective Night Saturday, November 20th - The Komets will be wearing special Ace Ventura Pet Detective jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit Humane Fort Wayne.

Bob Chase Memorial Game Thursday, November 25th - The Komets will be wearing special blue throwback jerseys from the 1985-1986 season, courtesy of Sweetwater. The Walleye will also be wearing classic Toledo Goaldigger jerseys.

Report Card Night, Friday, December 3rd --Take your report card or a letter from a teacher showing an "A" or an "A-Equivalent" to the Coliseum Ticket Office any time between now and game night to receive a completely FREE ticket courtesy of PHP. Get your tickets early!

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for the Komets next home game Saturday, November 13th versus Toledo

