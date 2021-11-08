Houser Recalled, Craggs Assigned

Cincinnati, OH - Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser has been recalled to the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's AHL affiliate. In turn, the Amerks have assigned forward Lukas Craggs to the 'Clones.

Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne has also traded forward Mike Gornall to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations, and signed goaltender Brian Wilson to a Standard Player Contract to fill the goaltending spot left by Houser. Wilson has been called-up from the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats. He will serve as the backup to Mat Robson.

Lukas Craggs

Position: Forward

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 25 (5/16/1996)

Born: Elmhurst, IL

HT: 6'0" | WT: 190 lbs

Shoots: Left

- Third-year pro. Began season in Rochester, tallying one goal and six penalty minutes in six games with the Americans.

- 2020-21: Split time in AHL and ECHL between Chicago Wolves (7 games) and Florida Everblades (8 games). Scored 9points with Florida.

- 2019-20: Entered first year of a two year, entry-level contract with the Nashville Predators, playing 23 games for AHL-Milwaukee.

- Made AHL debut 10/6/19 vs Iowa. Scored his first pro goal 12/7/19 at Rockford. Sent to Everblades for 12 games later in the season.

- Three year collegiate tenure at Bowling Green University; was fifth in team scoring his final year (13 goals, 12 assists, 25 points).

