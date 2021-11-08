ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.

Atlanta's Guertler fined

Atlanta's Gabe Guertler has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #77, Greenville at Atlanta, on Nov. 7.

Guertler is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a dangerous, uncalled tripping infraction at 12:54 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Neville fined, suspended

Florida's Michael Neville has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #84, Florida at Worcester, on Nov. 8.

Neville was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #46.14 at 3:54 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Neville will miss Florida's game vs. Orlando on Nov. 10.

