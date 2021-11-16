Zach Émond, Cole Moberg Returned to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Zach Émond has been reassigned to the club from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League by the San Jose Sharks, while defenseman Cole Moberg has been loaned to Orlando by the Barracuda.

Émond, 21, went 1-1-0 in three appearances with San Jose, and returns to Orlando where he has gone 2-1-0 in three outings with the Solar Bears, along with a 3.72 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Moberg, 21, picked up one assist in three games with San Jose, and returns to Orlando where he has skated in one contest for the Solar Bears.

The Solar Bears have also placed defenseman Andrew McLean and goaltender Stefanos Lekkas on the team's reserve list, while forward Dylan Fitze has been retroactively added to the injured reserve, effective Nov. 13.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears complete their road trip when they visit the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

