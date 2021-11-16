Wichita's Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Buitenhuis of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 8-14. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Buitenhuis went 2-1-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in three appearances last week.

The 28-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 2-0 loss at Kansas City on Tuesday, made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against Allen on Friday and turned aside 21 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Americans on Sunday.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Buitenhuis has appeared in each of Wichita's nine games this season going 4-5-0 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

Buitenhuis has seen action in 103 career ECHL games with Wichita, Utah, Florida and Worcester with an overall record of 44-39-9 with six shutouts, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. Last season, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team after leading the league with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College, where he appeared in 68 career games and went 39-16-12 with 10 shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.

Runners-Up: Brad Barone, Orlando (3-1-0, 2.25 GAA, .934 save pct.) and Pat Nagle, Reading (2-0-1, 2.00 GAA, .945 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), Parker Gahagen (Florida), Samuel Harvey (Fort Wayne), Jet Greaves (Kalamazoo), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City), Evan Cormier (Newfoundland), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.