Wichita's Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Buitenhuis of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 8-14. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Buitenhuis went 2-1-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in three appearances last week.
The 28-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 2-0 loss at Kansas City on Tuesday, made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against Allen on Friday and turned aside 21 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Americans on Sunday.
A native of Burlington, Ontario, Buitenhuis has appeared in each of Wichita's nine games this season going 4-5-0 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.
Buitenhuis has seen action in 103 career ECHL games with Wichita, Utah, Florida and Worcester with an overall record of 44-39-9 with six shutouts, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. Last season, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team after leading the league with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College, where he appeared in 68 career games and went 39-16-12 with 10 shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.
Runners-Up: Brad Barone, Orlando (3-1-0, 2.25 GAA, .934 save pct.) and Pat Nagle, Reading (2-0-1, 2.00 GAA, .945 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), Parker Gahagen (Florida), Samuel Harvey (Fort Wayne), Jet Greaves (Kalamazoo), Andrew Shortridge (Kansas City), Evan Cormier (Newfoundland), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).
