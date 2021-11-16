Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Kansas City in 3 Game Weekend Series

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are at Maverik Center for home games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday as they face the Kansas City Mavericks. Utah has won 7 of their last 9 games, outscoring opponents 35 to 21 in that stretch.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 on the season and their 14 standings points are the most in the Mountain division. Utah is home for 6 of their next 8 games as they are at Tulsa on November 27-28 and hosts Kalamazoo on December 3-4, 6.

Friday, November 19th is an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your America First Credit Union debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office. Friday is also Daddy Daughter night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 12, 2021 - Utah 4 Adirondack 5 - Brandon Cutler 1 goal, 1 assist, +2. Mason Mannek had 1 goal and was a +2. Quinn Ryan and Charle-Edouard D'Astous added goals. Adirondack outshot Utah 50 to 28. Peyton Jones saved 45 of 50. Taylor Crunk and Joey Colatarci each made their Grizzlies debut.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Utah 4 Adirondack 1 - Garrett Metcalf 23 of 24 saves. Gehrett Sargis and Bailey Conger each had 1 goal, 1 assist and a +3 rating. Andrew Nielsen had 3 assists.

Sunday, November 14, 2021 - Utah 2 Adirondack 3 - Luke Martin had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler scored 44 seconds into the third period.

This Week's Games

Friday, November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues To Amaze

D'Astous scored a 3rd period goal for Utah in the 4-1 win on Saturday night at Adirondack. D'Astous has a point in 7 straight games and a goal in 3 of his last 4 games. D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 8 goals and is tied for the lead in plus/minus at +13. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (8), points (13), shots on goal (39) and plus/minus (+13).

Consistent Scoring

Utah has scored in 25 of the 33 regulation periods this season. They scored a goal in all 3 periods on Friday night in Adirondack and 2 of the 3 periods on Saturday. Utah has also scored in both overtime periods they have played in this year. Utah scored 3 or more goals in the first 10 games this season before scoring 2 goals on November 14th at Adirondack in a 3-2 loss. Opponents have scored less than 3 goals 4 times in the first 10 games of the season.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous is tied for the league lead in plus/minus at +13. D'Astous is tied for the league lead with 8 goals. D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (8), points (13), shots on goal (39) and plus/minus. Trey Bradley, currently with Colorado (AHL), is tied for the league lead with 10 assists. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Brandon Cutler leads the league with 47 shots on goal. Cutler is tied for the lead in points among rookies with 10. Luke Martin is 3rd in the league in plus/minus at +11. Andrew Nielsen leads the league with 12 minor penalties. Tyler Penner is among league leaders in plus/minus among rookies at +7.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Bailey Conger, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 7-4

Home record: 3-1.

Road record: 4-3.

Win percentage: .636.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 14. - Most in the division.

Last 10: 7-3.

Goals per game: 3.73 (5th) Goals for: 41

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 12th) Goals Against: 33

Shots per game: 34.18 (7th)

Shots against per game: 28.82 (11th)

Power Play: 5 for 35 - 14.3 % (23rd)

Penalty Kill: 36 for 50- 72.0 % (27th)

Penalty Minutes: 165

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied 2nd) - Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded on Nov. 12 at Adirondack.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is 1 of 7 teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 4-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 4 2

Opposition 3 2

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (8) - Tied for the League Lead

Assists: Trey Bradley (10) - Tied for the League Lead

Points: D'Astous (13) - Tied for 6th in the league.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+13) - Tied for the League Lead

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (34)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (2)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin/D'Astous/Mason Mannek (2).

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (47) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (8 for 39). 20.5 %. - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher/Neil Robinson/Ryan/Gehrett Sargis (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 7 16 16 2 0 41 Utah Grizzlies 113 132 119 12 376

Opposition 11 11 11 0 0 33 Opposition 110 99 100 8 317

Next 5 Games

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Daddy Daughter Night.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Luke Martin, Brandon Cutler (1)

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Andrew Nielsen, Brandon Cutler (2) Sargis, Conger, Joey Colatarci (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: D'Astous (7) Bradley, Cutler (5). Boucher, Mannek (4).

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

4: Trey Bradley.

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous. Brian Bowen.

2: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler, Luke Martin.

1: Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Neil Robinson, Andrew Nielsen, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

Equipment Manager Mason Weyland has been busy early in the season collecting pucks for players who scored their first pro goals. There have been 10 instances this season where a Grizzlies player has scored their first professional goal. On November 13th Gehrett Sargis got his first ECHL goal 14:39 into the second period and 25 seconds later Bailey Conger scored his first pro goal to give Utah a 3-0 lead.

October 22nd- Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan.

October 23rd - Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman.

October 30th- Connor Graham.

October 31st- Mason Mannek.

November 5th - Neil Robinson.

November 6th - Luke Martin.

November 13th - Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

