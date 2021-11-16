Orlando's Bird Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Tyler Bird of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 8-14.

Bird scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in five games last week.

The 25-year-old tallied a goal in a 3-2 win against Jacksonville on Tuesday, had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory at Florida on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 4-2 loss at South Carolina on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Stingrays on Sunday.

A native of Andover, Massachusetts, Bird made his season debut with the Solar Bears on Tuesday after notching one assist in four games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Bird has recorded 59 points (28g-31a) in 149 career ECHL games with Orlando, Wheeling, Reading and Greenville while adding three assists in nine career games with Syracuse.

Prior to turning pro, Bird tallied 35 points (22g-13a) in 120 career games at Brown University.

On behalf of Tyler Bird, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Blake Winiecki, Florida (4 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Matt Berry, Toledo (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Cody Sylester (Atlanta), Dominic Franco (Cincinnati), Matthew Boudens (Fort Wayne), Brenden Miller (Kansas City), Marcus Crawford (Kansas City), Zach O'Brien (Newfoundland), Max Coatta (Rapid City) and Josh Maniscalo (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.