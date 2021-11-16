Ustimenko Returns to Royals After Two-Game Stint with Phantoms

November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Tuesday that the Flyers have reassigned goaltender Kirill Ustimenko to the Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Charlie Gerard has also been recalled from loan by the Phantoms.

Ustimenko started once and appeared in an additional game since his initial call-up to Lehigh Valley in late October. The Flyers' 2017 third-round draft pick recorded 21 saves on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss at the Providence Bruins on Nov. 13. He came off the bench during a 7-3 loss at the Charlotte Checkers on Nov. 6 and stopped all four shots faced.

With the Royals, Ustimenko stopped five of eight shots in his only appearance during the home-opening game on Oct. 23 against the Nofolk Admirals. Pat Nagle backstopped the Royals to a 6-4 win after relieving Ustimenko.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland - Happy Hour Friday! Get half-off all domestic beers from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland - Hockey Fights Cancer Night! Paint the ice for Hockey Fights Cancer, get free souvenir cup refills and watch the Royals wear a specialty jersey.

Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk - $1 Day! Get $1 popcorn, $1 nachos and $1 hot dogs. Celebrate Healthcare Workers with our Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.