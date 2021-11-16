Game Preview: Mariners at Icemen, November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Maine Mariners at Jacksonville Icemen

November 16, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen continue their four-game homestand this morning for the Annual School Day game as the battle the North Division's Maine Mariners. Today's game opens up the first of three meetings between the two teams this week. After opening the season with seven of their first eight games on the road, the Icemen will enjoy playing eight of their next nine on home ice.

Series History: The Icemen and Mariners have only met twice prior to this week's three-game set, with each team splitting the head-to-head contests 1-1-0. Both games took place in Portland, Maine.

About the Icemen: Ara Nazarian continues to the lead the Icemen in scoring with nine points (3g, 6a)....The Icemen are tied for second in the league with four shorthanded goals.....The Icemen rank second in the ECHL with a 25.22 shots-against per game average. In fact, in Friday's 3-1 home win against Orlando, the Icemen allowed a season best 15 shots against, including allowing zero shots in the second period (23rd time in league history this feat has occurred).

About the Mariners: Forward Justin Brazeau leads the Mariners with 11 points (3g, 8a). The last time Brazeau visited Jacksonville, was on March 1, 2020 when he scored four goals against the Icemen while a member of the Newfoundland Growlers.....The Mariners enter today's game sporting the league's top power play unit at an impressive 40.9 percent (9-for-22)....Maine has scored 11 goals in its past two games.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, November 17, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Small Business Night, bring out your business for a night of fun and recognition!

Friday, November 19, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Wizard night, come out to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.