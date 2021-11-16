Puck Giveaway & Youth Hockey Night Headline Weekend Set

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena for their first three-game weekend of the season with the second giveaway night for the 2021-22 season as well as two group nights and the return of two weekly promotions.

The first of 11 Wednesday night games for the 2021-22 season tomorrow features the return of $2 Beer Wednesday. For every Wednesday game this season, fans can purchase beers for just $2 throughout the first two periods of play while alcohol is served. In addition, student tickets are just $12 for any Steelheads home game during the regular season.

4 for $50 Family Friday also returns this weekend with the option for four tickets plus four Double R Ranch hot dogs and four Pepsis for just $50. This offer lasts until tickets are sold out in Sections 116-120 and can be purchased both online and at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office. The Mighty Mites will also make their return during one of the two intermissions.

On Saturday, the second giveaway night of the season arrives with the annual Pepsi Puck Giveaway, featuring the logo design and theming from the 25th Anniversary Reunion Game on October 9, for the first 1,000 fans. In addition, it's the first ICCU Team Member Night with a large contingent of fans from Idaho Central Credit Union and themed games during intermissions. The game also marks the return of Youth Hockey Night, featuring a parade of teams during intermission and a celebration of youth hockey in the Treasure Valley.

The Steelheads will host the Adirondack Thunder for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when they took two of three games against the East Division opponent. This will be the first of two series against teams from the East Division in Boise, including a three-game weekend against the Worcester Railers in February. The Steelheads are 7-4-1 all-time against teams from the East Division.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:10 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder to open a three-game weekend.

