Everblades to Hold Military Jersey Auction Benefiting the National Coalition for Patriots

November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades will be hosting a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn military jerseys this week. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to the National Coalition for Patriots. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the military jerseys as they face the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, November 20 at 7:00 pm at Hertz Arena. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

"It is a pleasure once again partnering with the Florida Everblades. This is going on our tenth year and it gets better every year," said Dan Ashby, President and Co-Founder of the National Coalition for Patriots. "We love being able to take a day and honor all of our current, past, and fallen veterans. Please come out and show your support!"

"We are excited to be teaming up again with the important organization of National Coalition for Patriots for this year's Military Appreciation Night," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The National Coalition for Patriots has been a great local partner of the Everblades for over ten years, and we are looking forward to raising money for this amazing organization and supporting our local veterans."

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account in order to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10:00 am through Friday, Nov. 19 at 5:00 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Nathan Perkovich #16 Ben Masella #3 Jake Kearley #2

Joe Pendenza #22 Dylan Vander Esch #11 Jake McLaughlin #4

Kyle Neuber #24 Nico Blachman #12 Jordan Sambrook #6

John McCarron #25 Michael Neville #13 Jake Jaremko #15

Cam Johnson #33 Robert Carpenter #19 Xavier Bouchard #20

Tomas Vomacka #37 Stefan Leblanc #23 Kody McDonald #26

Levko Koper #40 Parker Gahagen #35 Cam Bakker #44

Blake Winiecki #41 Alex Aleardi #42 Chris McKay #55

Everbabes #21 Everbabes #21 Everbabes #21

Blank #5 Blank #8 Blank #17

Blank #18 Blank #28 Blank #27

-- -- Swampee #00

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 20. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 20. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 pm against the Orlando Solar Bears. It's a Hump Day game, so that means Hump Day and college night deals! Take advantage of $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night. Plus, college students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid student ID. Get your tickets to Wednesday's matchup HERE!

Then, November action at Hertz Arena wraps up with a 7:00 pm contest between Florida and Jacksonville on Saturday, Nov. 20. The fun starts with our Saturday Tailgate party from 5 - 7 pm and live music performed by Chris Bepko! In addition to recognizing military members during Saturday night's game, the Everblades will also be celebrating Swampee the gator on his 24th birthday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.