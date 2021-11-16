ECHL Transactions - November 16
November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 16, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville :
Charles Barber, D
Toledo :
Alex Brooks, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle
Add Gavin Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Eric Roy, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Fort Wayne:
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Kalamazoo:
Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Kansas City:
Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Stockton
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)
Norfolk:
Add Beck Warm, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Orlando:
Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Cole Moberg, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Patrick McNally, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Add Mitch McPherson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cedrick Andree, G placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F returned from loan to Belleville
Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)
Worcester:
Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield
Add Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G added as EBUG
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F traded to Allen
Delete J.D. Dudek, F traded to Allen
