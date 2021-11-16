ECHL Transactions - November 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 16, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville :

Charles Barber, D

Toledo :

Alex Brooks, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle

Add Gavin Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Delete Frank Marotte, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Eric Roy, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Fort Wayne:

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Kalamazoo:

Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Kansas City:

Add Daniil Chechelev, G assigned by Stockton

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)

Norfolk:

Add Beck Warm, G assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Orlando:

Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Cole Moberg, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Patrick McNally, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Add Mitch McPherson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cedrick Andree, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F returned from loan to Belleville

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/15)

Worcester:

Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Springfield

Add Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G added as EBUG

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F traded to Allen

Delete J.D. Dudek, F traded to Allen

