Oilers Trump Mavericks on Education Day
November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated Kansas City 3-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday afternoon.
Neither team found the back of the net in the first frame.
The first goal of the game didn't come until the 19:14 mark of the second period, when Duggie Lagrone blasted a one timer over the shoulder of Andrew Shortridge to give the Oilers' their first lead of the game.
Lane Scheidl pulled Kansas City even 2:19 into the final frame, sneaking a shot under the bar from the left circle. Rookie Logan Coomes answered 3:14 later, creating a breakaway off a blocked shot before beating Shortridge five hole, bringing the Oilers ahead 2-1. Dylan Sadowy dusted the game off, scoring an empty-net goal with 1:20 remaining, closing the score line 3-1 in Tulsa's Favor.
The Oilers head back to Tulsa, taking on the Wichita Thunder for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center on Friday, Nov. 16.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets re on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
