Tyler Bird Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

November 16, 2021







ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL announced today that Orlando Solar Bears forward Tyler Bird has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 8-14. It is the first time in his career that Bird has claimed an ECHL weekly award.

Bird, 25, scored five goals and two assists for seven points in five games for Orlando last week, to tie the league lead for goals and points for the week.

Bird tallied a goal in a 3-2 win against Jacksonville on Tuesday, had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory at Florida on Friday, tallied a pair of goals in a 4-2 loss at South Carolina on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory over the Stingrays on Sunday.

A native of Andover, Massachusetts, Bird made his season debut with the Solar Bears on Tuesday after notching one assist in four games with Syracuse of the American Hockey League.

Bird has recorded 59 points (28g-31a) in 149 career ECHL games with Orlando, Wheeling, Reading and Greenville while adding three assists in nine career games with Syracuse.

Prior to turning pro, Bird tallied 35 points (22g-13a) in 120 career games at Brown University.

Bird was selected in the fifth round, 137th overall, by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Draft.

On behalf of Tyler Bird, a case of pucks will be donated to an Orlando youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Solar Bears ECHL Player of the Week History:

Dan Gendur - Dec. 24-30, 2012-13

Mike Ullrich - Dec. 30-Jan. 5, 2013-14

Mickey Lang - Feb. 10-16, 2013-14

Taylor Matson - Feb. 17-23, 2013-14

T.J. Foster - Nov. 16-22, 2015-16

Eric Faille - Feb. 27-March 5, 2016-17

Troy Bourke - Nov. 5-11, 2018-19

Trevor Olson - Feb. 25-March 3, 2018-19

Aaron Luchuk - April 12-18, 2020-21

Matthew Spencer - May 24-30, 2020-21

Tyler Bird - Nov. 8-14, 2021-22

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears complete their road trip when they visit the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

