Buitenhuis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Buitenhuis of the Wichita Thunder is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 8-14. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Buitenhuis went 2-1-0 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937 in three appearances last week.

The 28-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 2-0 loss at Kansas City on Tuesday, made 21 saves in a 6-2 win against Allen on Friday and turned aside 21 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Americans on Sunday.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Buitenhuis has appeared in each of Wichita's nine games this season going 4-5-0 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921.

Buitenhuis has seen action in 103 career ECHL games with Wichita, Utah, Florida and Worcester with an overall record of 44-39-9 with six shutouts, a 2.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. Last season, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team after leading the league with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Buitenhuis played four seasons at Hamilton College, where he appeared in 68 career games and went 39-16-12 with 10 shutouts, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .944.

Wichita returns to action on Friday night with its first trip to Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers. The Thunder hosts the Oilers the following night at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday night is College Night. College students can show their student IDs at the Thunder office or the INTRUST Bank Arena Box Office for a $10 lower bowl ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

