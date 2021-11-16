Martinson to Miss Games in Rapid City Due to Positive Covid Test
November 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
ALLEN - Allen AMERICANS head coach | General Manager Steve Martinson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's road trip to Rapid City, SD this week and the games Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday against the Rush.
Martinson said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus on Monday after developing mild symptoms during the day.
"I'm disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Rapid City, but I'm grateful that I'm vaccinated and I am only experiencing mild cold symptoms at this time," he said in a statement.
Injured player Jack Combs will be in charge on the bench during Martinson's absence and will be assisted by co-captain Chad Costello.
Martinson hopes to return to the team as soon as he clears ECHL Covid-19 protocols.
The Allen AMERICANS PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY CLUB is a member of the ECHL, the world's top Double-A hockey league, and is the affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Seattle Kraken.
