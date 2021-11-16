ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Maine's Bleackley fined, suspended

Maine's Conner Bleackley has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #118, Trois-Rivières at Maine, on Nov. 14.

Bleackley was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding under Rule #41.5 at 3:26 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Bleackley will miss Maine's games at Jacksonville (Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19) and at Orlando (Nov. 20).

Indy's Lacroix fined, suspended

Indy's Cedrick Lacroix has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #121, Indy at Toledo, on Nov. 14.

Lacroix was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 2:09 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Lacroix will miss Indy's game vs. Fort Wayne on Nov. 17.

Fort Wayne's Boudens fined

Fort Wayne's Matthew Boudens has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #122, Fort Wayne at Wheeling, on Nov. 14.

Boudens is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of unpenalized spearing infraction at 8:17 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

