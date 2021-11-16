Shepard Re-Assigned; Stingrays Sign McPherson

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Tuesday that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been re-assigned to the Stingrays. In addition, the team has agreed to terms with forward Mitchell McPherson from the Peoria Rivermen.

Shepard, 26, has earned two call-ups to the Hershey Bears this season after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals earlier this summer, playing in one game to this point. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound goaltender has appeared in two games this year for the Stingrays, posting a 2.05 goals against average along with a .944 save percentage.

Over the past two seasons, Shepard has posted a 14-6-2 record to go along with a 2.51 goals against average and .924 save percentage in 23 games played. With the Bears last season, the native of Coleraine, MN appeared in three games, boasting a .969 save percentage and 1.00 goals against average.

McPherson, 27, has played parts of the last three seasons for the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 62 games for the Rivermen, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward has scored 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 62 appearances.

Prior to turning pro, the Peoria, IL native played his collegiate hockey career at Hamline University, suiting up for 103 games and scoring 84 points (43 goals, 41 assists). McPherson won the Robertson Cup in 2012 with the Amarillo Bulls of the NAHL, was named to the 2016 MIAC All-Rookie Team his freshman year, and made the 2017 MIAC All-Conference Team as a sophomore.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign against the Norfolk Admirals on the road this Wednesday with puck drop set for 7:30pm in Virginia.

