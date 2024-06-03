Zac Funk Named to CHL First All-Star Team for 2023-24

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to learn that forward and Washington Capitals prospect Zac Funk was been named to the CHL First All-Star Team for the 2023-24 season on Sunday, June 2nd.

The CHL All-star and all-rookie teams were selected by NHL Central Scouting based on regular-season play along with all-star selections and award winners from across the CHL's three member leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The CHL regular-season goals leader continues to pile up the accolades after an unforgettable season with the B.C. Division Champion Prince George Cougars.

Funk erupted for a CHL-leading 67 goals and a career-high 56 assists for 123 points a league-leading +56 rating- not to mention high league-best eight hat tricks.

He also led the WHL with 31 power-play goals and, along with Jagger Firkus, became the only two players nationwide to eclipse 120 points.

The 20-year-old's dominant play also earned him a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Washington Capitals, who signed Funk as an undrafted free agent.

The WHL B.C. Division First Team All-Star finished the regular season on a 14-game point streak that saw him record 16 goals and 17 assists, helping Prince George complete the winningest season in the team's history.

