Alumni Spotlight: Cole Clayton

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, AB - As the off-season rolls on, the Medicine Hat Tigers will be looking back key dates, games, teams and players from our storied history from now until the beginning of the 2024-2025 season. At a defender that through the 2017-20 seasons would be a lot to handle for plenty of opposing WHL forwards.

Drafted in the third round, 46th overall, The Tigers would select defenceman Cole Clayton from Strathmore, AB. Dubbed the nickname 'Cowboy' Clayton. He would go on to play 214 games with the Orange & Black with 88 total points (17 goals, 71 assists).

Providing stability on the back-end for the Tigers, Clayton proved to be an integral part of their success from 2017-2020. Part of two playoff runs, more importantly during the 2021 COVID-19 Bubble for the Central Division played in 23 games scoring nine goals and 21 assists. He would be named the Cliff Bast Memorial Defenceman Award during the season and had the most goals and points as a defenceman during the shortened season.

After his time with the Tigers, Clayton was able to sign a pro-contract in the AHL with the Cleveland Monsters, the feeder team for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets and has played 161 games with the Monsters. Sporting 11 goals and 35 assists with them, along with 104 PIMs.

The Medicine Hat Tigers organization would like to congratulate Mads on his success thus far and will always remember you as a great Tiger and wish you all the best in pushing onward in your career.

