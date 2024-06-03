Chiefs Sign 7th-Overall WHL Prospects Pick F Ossie McIntyre
June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that forward prospect Ossie McIntyre has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. McIntyre was selected seventh overall in this year's WHL Prospects Draft earlier this month.
"We would like to welcome Ossie and his family to the Spokane Chiefs organization," General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "He possesses a great combination of speed, skill, sense and competitiveness, which will be a nice addition to our team. We look forward to watching his development in Spokane."
McIntyre, a 5-foot-6 forward out of St. Albert, Alberta, spent the 2023-24 season with the St. Albert Sabres (AAA U15) where he piled up a whopping 104 points on 55 goals and 49 assists in just 34 games (3.06 points per game). He tacked on another 21 points (14G-7A) in nine playoff games and helped the Sabres become league champions after defeating the Airdrie Xtreme, 5-2. He also helped Team Alberta Grey earn second place at the Alberta Cup, finishing the tournament with three goals and two assists.
McIntyre led the AEHL in scoring for the 2023-24 season and was named to the league's First All-Star Team in April. He's the first AEHL U15 player to crack 100 points since Peyton Krebs in 2015-16.
"I'm really excited to be part of this organization and ready to get this show started," McIntyre said.
McIntyre is the first 2009-born prospect to sign with the Chiefs and can play up to five games as an Affiliated Player in the upcoming 2024-25 season. He is first eligible to join the Chiefs as a full-time player during the 2025-26 season.
