Gabe Klassen Signs AHL Contract with WBS Penguins

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to announce today that captain Gabe Klassen has signed a two-year contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Klassen, a two-time captain of the Winterhawks, signed with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as a free agent following an impressive five-year career in Portland. The 20-year-old enjoyed three straight 30-plus goal campaigns with the Hawks and led the team in scoring this past season with 106 points in 67 games en route to a U.S. Division title. His 71 assists ranked fourth in the WHL and his plus-50 rating was the third best in the league. The reliable 5-foot-10, 179-pound center was also a top contributor on the Winterhawks special teams, netting a team-leading 13 power-play goals, and was recognized as a U.S. Division First-Team All-Star for the second time in his Portland career.

An electrifying talent, a born leader and a personality defined by class and character. We can't wait to see where our captain goes from here.

Following a standout regular-season showing, the Prince Albert, Sask. product continued his strong play in the 2024 WHL Playoffs and produced 16 points in 18 games. He led the Winterhawks to their first Western Conference Championship in ten years and wrapped up his junior hockey career by playing in the WHL Championship.

The Hawks' captain graduates from the league with 296 points in 286 combined regular season and playoff contests. His 265 regular season points rank 18th all-time in Winterhawks history and he was the first Winterhawk since Cody Glass to surpass 250 career points. Klassen was originally selected by the Winterhawks with the 19th overall pick in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft.

Klassen joins Taylor Gauthier and Clay Hanus as recent Hawks to sign with the Penguins organization.

Congrats, Gabe!

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.