Tigers Sign 1st Round Pick to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have signed their first round round pick from the 2024 WHL Prospects Luke Ruptash (St. Albert, AB) to a WHL Scholarship & Development agreement, following the conculsion of the Tigers 2024 Development Camp held May 31- June 2.

Ruptash, 15, was selected 16th overall after a 57 point campaign with the St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA program in the AEHL. Scoring 28 goals and 29 assists, while also putting up eight points (6 goals, 2 assists) in five games at the Alberta Cup this spring.

Following his signing Ruptash says he's excited to join the Tigers organization.

"It was a competitive camp, it's a very professional organization here in Medicine Hat," he says. "It's high paced here, especially through the past couple ice times and the last scrimmage, if I can get adjusted to what it takes to play at the WHL level it's going to be great experience here with the Tigers."

Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox says they've added skill and grit with the addition of Ruptash to the organization.

"Ruptash is a prototypical power forward with game-breaking abilities," he says. "He is a relentless force on the ice, with a mix of skill, competitiveness, and physicality."

Stay tuned for the latest in Medicine Hat Tigers news and content by visiting www.tigershockey.com or check out our Facebook, Instagram, X & Tik Tok accounts for the latest happenings with the Orange & Black.

Season Ticket renewals are underway and you contact the Tigers Office to guarantee your seat for the 2024-25 Season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.