Wheat Kings Announce Friends and Family Season Ticket Package

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







[Brandon, Manitoba] - The Brandon Wheat Kings Hockey Club is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new ticket initiative designed to bring friends and families closer to the action while providing unbeatable value. Introducing the Friends & Family Season Ticket Package, a special offer available exclusively for sections 101, 102, 121, and 122 at Westoba Place.

Recognizing the importance of fostering a love for hockey within families and making the sport accessible to all, the Brandon Wheat Kings have crafted this unique package to enhance the game day experience for fans of all ages.

Priced at an incredible value, the Friends and Family Season Ticket Package offers unparalleled savings and convenience for fans looking to cheer on the Wheat Kings throughout the season. Here's the pricing breakdown:

2 Adult Tickets: $899 + $64.80 Fees + $48.19 GST = $1011.99 All In

3 Adult Tickets: $1199 + $76.20 Fees + $63.76 GST = $1338.96 All In

4 Adult Tickets: $1399 + $81.20 Fees + $74.01 GST = $1554.21 All In

With all-inclusive pricing, groups of friends and/ or families can enjoy the excitement of Wheat Kings hockey without any hidden costs, ensuring a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Family Season Ticket Package, providing families as well as groups of friends with an affordable and convenient way to enjoy Wheat Kings hockey together," said Mike Filipchuk, Vice-President of Business Operations of the Brandon Wheat Kings. "We are committed to creating memorable experiences for our fans, and this special offer is just one of the many ways we are enhancing the game day experience."

Don't miss out on this opportunity to join the Wheat Kings family and be part of the excitement at Westoba Place. Friends & Family Season Tickets are limited and expected to sell quickly, so act fast to secure your seats for the upcoming season.

For more information and to purchase your Friends & Family Season Tickets, contact the Brandon Wheat Kings Office at (204) 726-3535.

