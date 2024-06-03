Blades Sign 2009-Born Forward Cohen Lewko
June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the signing of 2009-born forward Cohen Lewko to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.
The Sanford, MB product was drafted by the Blades in the fourth-round (77th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.
"The first thing I'll say is that the homework on him was off the charts," said Blades director of scouting Dan Tencer, "We're talking about elite leadership qualities, relentless work ethic, and high determination to win and improve every day."
The 5-foot-11 forward lit the lamp 19 times and assisted 23 times in 26 games with the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's (CSSHL) RINK Hockey Academy Winnipeg U15. Lewko tacked on 26 penalty minutes during the regular season and added one goal and two assists in four playoff games.
"On the ice you're getting a young man with a lot of power," said Tencer, "He can beat good goalies from distance with the velocity of his shot, which is rare at this age. He sees every battle as an opportunity and wants to dictate the way the game is played. He's going to be a hard player to go up against and give us quality minutes in every situation."
The Blades would like to welcome the Lewko family to the organization and community and look forward to helping Cohen achieve his goals under the guidance of Brennan Sonne's coaching staff.
