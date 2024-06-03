Terik Parascak Named to CHL All-Rookie Team for 2023-24

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to learn that rookie forward Terik Parascak was named to the CHL All-Rookie Team for the 2023-24 season on Sunday, June 2nd.

The CHL All-star and all-rookie teams were selected by NHL Central Scouting based on regular-season play along with all-star selections and award winners from across the CHL's three member leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The Super Rookie bursted onto the junior hockey scene with an incredible 43-goal, 62-assist rookie campaign with the Prince George Cougars.

The 17-year-old NHL Draft-eligible forward led all CHL rookies in points and goals and finished eighth overall in scoring among all WHL skaters.

He's the first rookie to surpass the 100-point mark since Pavel Brendl registered 134 points for the Calgary Hitmen in 1998-99.

Parascak snagged WHL Rookie of the Month honours three times throughout the 2023-24 season and was a finalist for the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year.

He's ranked 15th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

