Firkus, Funk, and Mateychuk Named to CHL First All-Star Team for 2023-24

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Three Western Hockey League players have been named to the CHL First All-Star Team for the 2023-24 season.

The CHL All-star and all-rookie teams were selected by NHL Central Scouting based on regular-season play along with all-star selections and award winners from across the CHL's three member leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Jagger Firkus, Moose Jaw Warriors

Even fans of opposing teams flocked to their local rinks when the Firkus Circus came to town.

Firkus, who captured WHL and CHL Player of the Year honours, led all CHL skaters with an astonishing 126 points in 2023-24.

The Seattle Kraken prospect put up a career-best 61 goals and 65 assists in 63 games, tying for second in the league with 10 game-winning goals.

Moose Jaw's alternate captain had more games where he scored a hat trick (six) than games where he was held off the scoresheet (four) in 2023-24.

He also owns the WHL's most impressive scoring streak this season, racking up 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points in 26 straight games from November 25, 2023, to February 17, 2024.

Zac Funk, Prince George Cougars

The CHL regular-season goals leader continues to pile up the accolades after an unforgettable season with the B.C. Division Champion Prince George Cougars.

Funk erupted for a CHL-leading 67 goals and a career-high 56 assists for 123 points a league-leading +56 rating- not to mention high league-best eight hat tricks.

He also led the WHL with 31 powerplay goals and, along with Firkus, became the only two players nationwide to eclipse 120 points.

The 20-year-old's dominant play also earned him a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Washington Capitals, who signed Funk as an undrafted free agent.

The WHL B.C. Division First Team All-Star finished the regular season on a 14-game point streak that saw him record 16 goals and 17 assists, helping Prince George complete the winningest season in the team's history.

Denton Mateychuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

The reigning WHL Defenceman of the Year helped keep the puck out of the Moose Jaw net while posting offensive numbers most forwards would be jealous of.

Mateychuk tallied 17 goals and 58 assists for 75 points and a +35 rating through 52 regular-season games, leading all WHL defencemen with a 1.44 points-per-game average.

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect also set a new franchise record for points by a defenceman this season, growing his career total to 41 goals and 174 assists for 215 points in 203 regular-season games with Moose Jaw.

Mateychuk found a new gear in the postseason, finishing second in scoring with 30 points en route to lifting the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time in his team's history.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.