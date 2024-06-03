Time Is Running out to Register for the Victoria Royals High Performance Camps
June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Spots are filling up quickly ahead of the inaugural Victoria Royals High Performance Camps presented by Helen Edwards which will take place this upcoming Summer. With camps being just over two months away, the registration deadline is slated for Thursday, June 20th.
These camps will be an all-inclusive opportunity for players in the U11 - U15 range to develop their entire game.
The two High-Performance Camps will occur in August, with the initial camp taking place in Shawnigan Lake from August 10th - 14th, and the second taking place at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre from August 18th - 22nd.
Some key highlights of the Royals' High-Performance Training Camps include:
Individualized player development strategies led by Royals' coaches, as well as other NHL guest coaches.
Combine assessments, evaluations and feedback.
Daily interactions and coaching sessions with Victoria Royals' players
Video coaching and mentorship on specific habits, strengths and areas for improvements.
A multi-pillared instructional philosophy covering all facets of high-performance development.
The Victoria Royals are committed to offering each participant the best opportunity for hockey development on Vancouver Island.
For more information, or how to register, please visit www.royalshighperformance.com or email us at: info@royalshighperformance.com.
