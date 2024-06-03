Americans Forward Max Curran Invited to 2024 NHL Scouting Combine

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are pleased to announce that forward Max Curran has been invited to the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine set for June 3 through 8 in Buffalo, NY. Curran is one of just 100 players from across the globe who have been invited to the event.

The combine gives all 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28 and 29 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of the 100 players invited there are 62 forwards, 35 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Curran, from Praha, Czechia, was drafted 39th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by the Americans. He was a constant contributor for the Americans during the 2023-24 season, ending with 32 points (5-27-32) in 40 games played. His season was cut short due to an injury suffered in late January.

He was also named to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which was scheduled for January 24, but was unable to participate due to the injury.

Prior to his time in the WHL, Curran had an extremely productive 2022-23 season in Czechia split between two teams. With the U17 HC Praha Slavia club Curran scored 37 points (15-22-37) in just 18 games, and with the U20 2 HC Praha Slavia team he added another 27 points (9-18-27) in 18 games.

Just before arriving in Tri-City for last season, Curran represented Team Czechia at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, helping them reach the gold medal game with a goal and two assists in five games.

Curran was ranked 58th among North Americans Skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings. To date, 67 players have been drafted into the NHL from the Americans franchise, most recently being Lukas Dragicevic who was selected 57th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.