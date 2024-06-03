Terik Parascak and Ondrej Becher Invited to NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are excited to announce that forwards Terik Parascak and Ondrej Becher are participating in the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine that began today in Buffalo, NY. The Cougars' duo are two of 100 skaters around the world who have been invited to the Combine.

The Combine gives all 32 NHL teams physical and medical assessments of the top prospects ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28 and 29 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Of the 100 players invited there are 62 forwards, 35 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Parascak, 17, was originally selected by the Cougars in the fourth round, 76th overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The Lethbridge, AB product put together a tremendous 2023-2024 campaign, owning 105 points (43-62-105) in all 68 games. These numbers set a new Cougar rookie record for goals and points, surpassing Brett Connolly and Koehn Ziemmer's goals record of 30 and points record of 60 also set by Connolly.

Parascak was selected to play in the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospect's Game on January 24th in Moncton, NB. On NHL Central Scouting's final rankings, Parascak is listed as the #15 ranked skater.

Becher, from Ostrava, Czechia, is coming off a massive 2023-2024 campaign which has had multiple scouts keep their eyes on the 19 year old. Becher is one of two skaters at the combine to be in the 2004 birth-year. The skilled forward put together a career year, owning 96 points (32-64-98) in 58 games. In the playoffs, the Cougar sophomore collected 19 points (5-14-19) in 15 games.

Internationally, Becher represented Team Czechia at the 2023-2024 World Junior Hockey Championships and had himself a great tournament. It was highlighted by a five point performance in the Bronze Medal game to help the Czechs to their second consecutive medal at the World Junior Tournament.

On NHL Central Scouting, Becher is the 69th ranked North American Skater.

