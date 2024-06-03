Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Third-Round Draft Pick Pelletier

June 3, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2009-born forward Devin Pelletier has signed a Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Pelletier played last season for the Sherwood Park United Cycle Flyers Under-15 team in the Alberta Elite Hockey League.

"We felt Devin was one of the most complete players in this year's draft," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "Any number of ways to play the game, he's up for it. We are excited to grow as an organization with Devin as he develops into a WHL player."

Pelletier was Wenatchee's second pick in the recent WHL Prospects Draft, earning a third-round selection at 63rd overall. He cranked out more than two points a game for the Flyers, earning 33 goals and 33 assists in 32 regular-season games at the U15 level. He also pitched in 15 points in 10 postseason games, leading the Flyers to a fourth-place finish in the Alberta provincial championships. Pelletier wasn't hesitant to step up the competition level, either, posting two assists in three games for Sherwood Park's U17 Squires team, and three goals in five games at the Alberta Cup in April.

"Being drafted and signing with the Wild is a dream come true, and I am honoured and grateful for the opportunity to play for an excellent club in a great city," said Pelletier. "I am super excited to step on the Wenatchee ice for the first time at training camp. I can't wait to get things going with the Wild, and develop and grow as both a player and person over the coming years."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Devin Pelletier on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and proudly welcome him to the Wild family.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.